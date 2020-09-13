Press Office Responds to Reports on Woodward's New Book

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office on Monday acknowledged the grave situation on the Korean Peninsula in 2017 as described in a forthcoming book by a renowned U.S. journalist but said it was a “known fact.”A senior official at the presidential office made the remark when asked about Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released publication "Rage,” which described a heightened level of crisis on the Korean Peninsula in July to September of 2017 that teetered on the brink of war.The Seoul official said although the South Korean government cannot confirm “internal” White House affairs, the situation at the time was serious, adding the phrase “surgical strike” often appeared in foreign media articles.The official said South Korea's top office made strenuous efforts to overcome a crisis, including through a speech in Berlin on July 6 of 2017 where President Moon Jae-in emphasized inter-Korean reconciliation. The official said in a Liberation Day speech the next month, Moon also expressed Seoul’s stance to not allow war on the peninsula.The South Korean presidential official was also asked about Woodward’s reported argument in the book that the U.S. Strategic Command in Nebraska had carefully reviewed Operation Plan 5027 aimed at "regime change in North Korea" that includes "the use of 80 nuclear weapons."In response, the official said that any use of nuclear weapons is not on South Korea’s operational plan and the use of military force on the Korean Peninsula is also impossible without South Korea’s consent.