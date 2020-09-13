US Sanctions Cut off Chip Supply for Huawei

Photo : YONHAP News

China's tech giant Huawei cannot buy chips from foreign companies from Tuesday under new U.S. sanctions.Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department announced fresh sanctions that restrict any foreign semiconductor company from selling chips developed or produced using U.S. software or technology to Huawei, without first obtaining a license to do so.The latest sanctions, which came into effect on Tuesday, are likely to cut off Huawei's access to vital, advanced chips for major products such as smartphones, striking a serious blow to the Chinese tech giant.Huawei reportedly plans to survive with its chips in stock until the U.S. lifts the sanctions.The U.S. has imposed various sanctions on Huawei, citing national security concerns. Washington has alleged that Huawei products could be used to spy on Americans, though Huawei has repeatedly denied that its gear and products pose a national security risk.