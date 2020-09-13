N. Korean Leader Praises Army for Rebuilding Typhoon-hit Area

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly visited an area that has completed recovery work from the damage of a recent typhoon and praised his military for its contribution.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim visited the Gangbuk-ri area in North Hwanghae Province, south of Pyongyang, which was hit by heavy rains and Typhoon Bavi last month.The People's Army had carried out recovery work in the area under Kim's order.Kim reportedly toured the rural area and noted that the People's Army had removed all traces of the natural disaster in a short time, praising the army for its patriotism, dedication and hard work.On the visit, Kim’s latest to typhoon-hit areas of the country, the North Korean leader was accompanied by top officials including Choe Ryong-hae, First Vice Chairman of the State Affairs Commission.