South Korea said it will continue cooperation with Japan's new leader as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to become the new Japanese prime minister.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Monday that the government will continue cooperation with the new prime minister and his new Cabinet to improve friendly and cooperative relations between the two nations.Suga, a loyal supporter of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday by an overwhelming majority.This has paved the way for him to become the country's 99th prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, which he is expected to win.