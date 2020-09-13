S. Korea Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100 range for the 13th straight day with the spike in infections slowing down steadily.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, 106 more people tested positive, bringing the total to 22-thousand-391.Out of the new cases, 91 were community infections, while the remaining 15 were imported.Tuesday marked the third straight day for daily community infections to fall below 100.Of the domestic cases, 71 were from the greater Seoul area, including 32 in the capital city, 31 in Gyeonggi Province and eight in Incheon. It is the fourth straight day for new community cases in the capital region to stay below 100.However, quarantine authorities remain alert as more than 20 percent of new cases are untraceable, making it hard to contain the spread.The number of virus-related deaths rose by four to 367.