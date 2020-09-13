Commission Presents Tougher Sentencing Guidelines for Digital Sex Crimes against Minors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission has introduced tougher sentencing criteria for digital crimes involving the sexual exploitation of minors.This comes amid public calls for stricter punishment for digital sex crimes, following a series of cases involving blackmail, cyber sex trafficking and the distribution of sexually exploitative videos via the Telegram app.According to the top court on Tuesday, the commission put forth eight conditions for aggravated punishment such as if the victim takes his or her own life or faces irreparable damage.It also introduced conditions that could lower sentencing such as deleting or destroying content before it is distributed or voluntarily retrieving it.Recommended sentencing for those subject to aggravated punishment is between ten and a half years and 29 years and three months in prison, while it’s five to nine years for cases where such factors are not applied. Those subject to reductions could face two-and-a-half to six years in prison.The guidelines will be finalized in December after due process is completed, which includes public hearings.