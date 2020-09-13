S. Korea's Top Diplomat to Visit Vietnam This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit Vietnam on Thursday for talks with her counterpart about cooperation in COVID-19 responses and other bilateral issues.The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Kang will leave for Hanoi on Thursday and plans to hold talks with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh the following day. Kang will be the first foreign minister to visit Vietnam amid the pandemic.The ministry said that the two sides will discuss cooperation in coronavirus responses, ways to promote the two countries' strategic cooperation partnerships and regional and international situations.In the talks, Kang is expected to try to persuade the Vietnamese government to create an expedited entry system for essential trips by businesspeople.During the two-day trip, Kang will also pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and meet with Koreans in Vietnam.