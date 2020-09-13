Over 200,000 Tourists Projected to Visit Jeju During Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 200-thousand people are expected to visit South Korea's southernmost island of Jeju during the Chuseok holiday starting in late September.According to the Jeju Tourism Association on Wednesday, at least 198-thousand people are projected to visit the resort island during the five-day holiday starting September 30, about the same volume observed during the summer season.Up to 80 percent of flights to Jeju from Gimpo and Gimhae airports have been booked, while reservations for lodging and rental cars are on a sharp rise.The increase has been attributed to the government’s easing of social distancing to Level Two this week.While authorities are urging the public to avoid visits to hometowns and other travel during the holiday to prevent a further spread of COVID-19, it remains to be seen to what degree the government will tighten quarantine regulations during the holiday.