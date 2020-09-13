Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

UN Provided Aid to N. Korea for Typhoon Damage

Write: 2020-09-16 13:37:30Update: 2020-09-16 13:51:11

UN Provided Aid to N. Korea for Typhoon Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations says it has provided aid to North Korea to help the impoverished state overcome damage from recent typhoons.

According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA) said the U.N. and other humanitarian organizations have provided "initial support" to the North.

The spokesperson added that Pyongyang is "undertaking efforts for rehabilitation and recovery."

This is in contrast to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un saying at a ruling party meeting last month that he would reject any outside flood assistance, while the regime would continue lockdowns and strict quarantine.

Casting concerns over a possible food shortage in the already impoverished country from the near 40-year-record rainfall, the OCHA spokesperson said the U.N. and humanitarian agencies are ready to assist the North with recovery, without elaborating.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >