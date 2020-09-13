UN Provided Aid to N. Korea for Typhoon Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations says it has provided aid to North Korea to help the impoverished state overcome damage from recent typhoons.According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA) said the U.N. and other humanitarian organizations have provided "initial support" to the North.The spokesperson added that Pyongyang is "undertaking efforts for rehabilitation and recovery."This is in contrast to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un saying at a ruling party meeting last month that he would reject any outside flood assistance, while the regime would continue lockdowns and strict quarantine.Casting concerns over a possible food shortage in the already impoverished country from the near 40-year-record rainfall, the OCHA spokesperson said the U.N. and humanitarian agencies are ready to assist the North with recovery, without elaborating.