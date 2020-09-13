Gov't Bans 87 Oct. 3 Rallies Reported to Authorities

Photo : YONHAP News

Citing COVID-19 concerns, the government has banned 87 rallies reported to authorities to take place in downtown Seoul on October 3, National Foundation Day.The government also reiterated it would have a stern response if the rallies do take place and defy the ban.In a Wednesday briefing, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the 87 are gatherings that either have ten or more participants or are reported to be held in no-assembly zones.He said if rallies do take place, they will be dispersed and violators will be questioned with no exceptions including onsite arrests.Kim said infection risks run high at large gatherings due to chanting and overcrowding.According to the National Police Agency, 435 rallies have been reported to authorities to take place in Seoul on October 3.The government noted that not only organizers but participants of illegal rallies can also be punished.Seoul City previously extended its ban on rallies involving ten or more people until October 11.