Delivery Workers Vote to Halt Parcel Classification Ahead of Chuseok

A labor union of delivery workers nationwide has voted to suspend parcel classification ahead of the Chuseok holiday.A union official told KBS on Wednesday that the union polled 42-hundred union members and some non-union members on the matter for three days from Monday.The official said over 90 percent of the voters were in favor of the suspension. The poll result is expected to halt parcel sorting for delivery from Monday.The union plans to hold a press conference on Thursday morning and reveal the detailed vote results and its future plans.The union has demanded logistics companies increase workers to sort parcels as shipping volume is expected to increase more than 30 percent for this year's Chuseok holiday compared to previous years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Delivery workers usually classify parcels themselves for several hours before delivery and do not get paid for the work.