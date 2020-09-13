Japan's New Prime Minister Pledges to Resolve Abduction Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea will be the most important task for his new Cabinet.Suga made the remarks in his first press conference after he took office as Japan's 99th prime minister.The new prime minister pledged to continue efforts to rescue abductees in North Korea through close cooperation with the United States and other countries.Suga said that as in the Abe government, the abduction issue will remain the most important task for his Cabinet, adding he and his predecessor Shinzo Abe became closer thanks to the issue.Regarding the direction of his foreign policy, Suga expressed hope that based on the Japan-U.S. alliance, his government will establish stable relations with neighboring countries such as China and Russia. He did not mention South Korea.