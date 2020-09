Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Defense Committee has adopted a confirmation hearing report for defense minister nominee Suh Wook.The committee said in the report on Wednesday that the nominee has acquired extensive experience and knowledge about combined and joint operations while serving at major posts in the military.It added the candidate has the talent and ability to push for the country's key defense policy tasks such as the planned retake of wartime operational control from the U.S.Suh has vowed to realize strong security and create a military that the nation can be proud of.