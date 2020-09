Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of new COVID-19 cases rise to the mid-100 range after five days in the low-100 range.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 153 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total count to date to 22-thousand-657.The number of new cases has remained in the 100 range for the 15th straight day, but since reporting 176 cases last Friday, that number has hovered between 106 and 136.Of the new cases, 145 were local infections while eight were imported.