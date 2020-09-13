Finance Minister Urges Parliament to Pass 4th Extra Budget by Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Thursday asked the National Assembly to approve a fourth supplementary budget by early next week.The minister made the call in his opening remarks at a government meeting, stressing the need to execute the budget in a timely manner ahead of the Chuseok holiday.The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party reached an agreement earlier this week to vote on the extra budget bill this coming Tuesday.But the opposition party is voicing disapproval of the government's plan to use the extra budget to give 20-thousand won to all people 13 and older to help pay their phone bills.Minister Hong repeated calls for swift parliamentary passage of the extra budget, saying that Tuesday is effectively a deadline for the government to provide relief handouts to small merchants before the Chuseok holiday, which begins on September 30.