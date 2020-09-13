Japan's Foreign Minister Reiterates Blame on S. Korea over Forced Labor Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reiterated Tokyo's position that the South Korean top court's 2018 rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean wartime forced labor victims are in violation of international laws.At a press conference following the first Cabinet meeting under new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, Motegi said South Korea is an important neighboring country and cooperative partner on regional security.That was in response to a question regarding President Moon Jae-in's message to Suga that he was prepared to sit down for talks at any time and that Seoul expects an active response from Tokyo.Motegi then stressed that Seoul is at fault for frayed bilateral ties due to the forced labor issue, but that Tokyo remains willing to resolve the issues through dialogue.The remarks by the foreign minister, who retained his post in the Suga Cabinet, are believed to have reflected Suga's inheriting of the Shinzo Abe administration's policies, which includes demanding Seoul withdraw from seizing Japanese firms' assets for dialogue.At his first press conference as prime minister on Wednesday, Suga shared his thoughts on foreign policies, referencing neighboring countries with the exception of South Korea.