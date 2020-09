Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young proposed that the two Koreas jointly set up a disaster management system in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).In his virtual speech at the "DMZ Forum 2020" on Thursday, Lee said the joint management system would protect the safety of border area residents through early detection and response to floods, pests, forest fires and other natural disasters.The minister added that through joint management, the two Koreas will be able to build up the border region that has been relatively underdeveloped, ultimately accelerating the process towards a "peace economy."Vowing to turn the DMZ into an international peace zone, Lee said Seoul will strive to resume humanitarian cooperation and exchanges with Pyongyang.