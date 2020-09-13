Menu Content

EU: N. Korea Will Never Be Granted Status as Nuclear-Weapons State

Write: 2020-09-17 13:42:35Update: 2020-09-17 14:19:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) urged North Korea to refrain from nuclear or missile provocations, stating that Pyongyang will never be granted the status of a nuclear-weapons state(NWS) under the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty(NPT).

In a statement at the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Board of Governors Meeting on Wednesday, the EU conveyed concerns over Pyongyang announcing it would no longer be bound by a moratorium on its nuclear and long-range missile tests in January.

Expressing regret over the North failing to take the required, trust-building steps, the EU stressed that should Pyongyang fall short of fulfilling its obligations, global sanctions will continue to be sternly enforced.

The regional bloc called on the North to terminate its nuclear and missile programs and abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions, as well as the NPT and the IAEA's Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement(CSA).

It also urged the North to return to dialogue on denuclearization.
