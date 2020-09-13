Seoul Gov’t: 1 COVID-19 Case Found through Preemptive Testing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul government says that one person has tested positive for COVID-19 out of some eight-thousand people who underwent preemptive testing.Kim Jeong-il, the director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s department on infectious diseases, made the announcement Thursday.As part of efforts to contain silent transmissions, the Seoul government has been providing free COVID-19 tests for any Seoul resident even if they don’t have any symptoms.Between June 15 and September 14, a total of eight-thousand-544 people underwent preemptive testing. Out of that total, one individual who was tested earlier on Monday was found to be infected on Tuesday. This individual was immediately put into quarantine and is receiving treatment in line with related guidelines.Kim said this latest case has clearly demonstrated the need for preemptive testing, adding that the Seoul government will continue to carry out such services for people who wish to utilize it.Meanwhile, the Seoul government also plans to carry out preemptive testing for a week from next Tuesday for some 25-thousand people who work at medical facilities in eight districts that have seen COVID-19 cases.