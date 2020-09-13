Justice Minister Denies Allegations She Filed Petition to Defense Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae is denying allegations that she and her husband filed a civil petition on behalf of their son to the Defense Ministry in regard to his sick leave during his military service.During a National Assembly interpellation session on Thursday, Choo said neither she nor her husband had filed such a petition.She made the remark after main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Kim Sang-hoon told her that a senior military officer's records showed that they had.The minister stressed that she and her husband are busy due to work and that their son and daughter have been taking care of their problems on their own.Choo is facing allegations that she used her influence to extend her son’s sick leave while he was serving his mandatory military service in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army in June 2017, when Choo was head of the ruling Democratic Party.