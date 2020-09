Photo : YONHAP News

LG Chem Limited said Thursday that it has decided to spin off its battery business into a company tentatively called LG Energy Solution.The move comes in a bid to further boost its leading position in the sector amid growing demand for electric vehicle(EV) batteries. According to the company in a regulatory filing, the new entity is scheduled to launch December 1.The decision came after LG Chemical's battery business unit logged an operating income of 155-point-five billion won, or 132 million U.S. dollars, in the second quarter on record quarterly sales of more than two-point-eight trillion won.LG Chemical is a key supplier of batteries for EVs for various brands, including GM, Ford, Renault, Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor among others.