Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to decide sometime this weekend whether to extend the current Level Two social distancing guidelines for regions outside the greater Seoul area.It appears factors in the decision will include the state of the pandemic and the coming Chuseok extended holiday, when many Koreans typically travel to their ancestral hometowns.Strategy Chief Sohn Young-rae at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters said Thursday that with just a week left until the holiday, further discussions are needed and a decision may be announced over the weekend.The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the metropolitan area returned to triple digits this Thursday after five days under 100.Authorities are urging people to forego the hometown exodus this year for safety's sake.