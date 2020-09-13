S. Korea's Quarantine Chief Admits Challenges to Containing COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

As COVID-19 cases around the world topped 30-million, local health authorities have acknowledged challenges in fighting against the pandemic.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KCDA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a regular media briefing on Thursday that it is a difficult situation to keep the virus under control, adding the outbreak is protracted and shows no signs of letup.Jeong said despite efforts by governments across the world to contain the coronavirus by strengthening lockdowns, COVID-19 shows high rates of infections.According to Worldometers statistical data, as of 5:13 p.m. Korea time, the number of the confirmed cases in the world stood at 30-million, 53-thousand-44. The landmark of 30-million was reached earlier in the day, only 18 days after topping the 25-million mark.Commissioner Jeong singled out the upcoming Chuseok holiday as the biggest risk factor that can disrupt quarantine measures, urging the public to refrain from travels including for homecoming during the five-day holiday period set to begin at the end of the month.