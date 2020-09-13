Menu Content

Cheong Wa Dae Vows Efforts to Advance Seoul-Tokyo Relations

Write: 2020-09-17 19:29:56Update: 2020-09-17 19:32:02

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s presidential office has vowed efforts to develop the strained relationship between South Korea and Japan. 

In a meeting of the National Security Council standing committee presided over by National Security Office Director Suh Hoon on Thursday, members reached a consensus on the need to continue working to move bilateral ties forward. 

The NSC’s resolution came a day after President Moon Jae-in sent a letter to new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulating him on his appointment earlier in the day and proposed joint efforts to further advance Seoul-Tokyo relations. 

Suga’s 21-member cabinet, 16 of whom including himself are close aides to his predecessor Shinzo Abe, is, expected to continue many of Abe’s hard-line policies toward Seoul, however.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who retained his post, reiterated his country’s accusation against the South Korean top court's 2018 rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean wartime forced labor victims of violating international laws.
