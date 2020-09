Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that the United States is not currently discussing the possibility of withdrawing troops from South Korea.Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell made the remarks in a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.His remarks came in response to a request from a committee member to assure that the U.S. administration is no longer considering a withdrawal of troops from South Korea in relation to media reports speculating such action.Stilwell said there is no discussion of the matter in the State Department, adding those issues will require cooperation and the U.S. will have to consult with South Korea.