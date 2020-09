Photo : KBS News

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution condemning racism against Asian Americans tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Associated Press and other foreign media, the Democrat-dominated House passed the resolution in a 243-164 vote.The nonbinding resolution calls on "all public officials to condemn and denounce any and all anti-Asian sentiment, racism, discrimination, and religious intolerance related to COVID-19."It also calls on federal officials to expeditiously investigate and document all credible reports of hate crimes, incidents and threats against the Asian American community and prosecute perpetrators.The resolution was introduced in March amid an increase of hate crimes against Asian Americans shortly after the coronavirus was known to have originated in Wuhan, China.