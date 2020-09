Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had considered sending former Chicago Bulls basketball player Dennis Rodman to North Korea to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, when asked if Trump and Kim had ever talked about basketball, Trump said Kim really likes Dennis Rodman and that Dennis would be better than some of the “stiffs” that the U.S. used to send over to get to know Kim.The president said that while they went to Harvard and are great students, they had no chemistry whatsoever.Trump added that he said maybe the U.S. should use Rodman instead of somebody that graduated No. 1 at Harvard and that he considered it.