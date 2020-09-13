S. Korea Offers Resumption of Flights on Incheon-Moscow Route in Late Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reportedly proposed to Russia that the two nations resume regular flights between Moscow and Seoul starting late September.Russia's state-run TASS news agency issued the report on Thursday quoting an official from the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.The official reportedly said in July, Russia sent South Korea a letter with the offer to resume flights between Incheon and Moscow.The official said Seoul recently sent an offer back to the Russian Ministry of Transport to resume the flights starting late September, adding the Russian ministry is currently examining the offer.The official noted that the route has never been blocked by South Korea, and air carriers are not operating due to a lack of demand, because the Russian government currently does not allow South Korean citizens in its territory.