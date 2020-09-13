Finance Minister Stresses Balance between Quarantine, Economy at G20 Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed the need to maintain balance between quarantine efforts and economic activities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.While attending the virtual conference of G20 finance and health ministers on Thursday, Hong emphasized the need to continue optimum levels of economic activities while enforcing thorough quarantine measures.The minister also called for balanced efforts to meet changes as the pandemic has accelerated the "untact" economy and digitization while expanding demand for an eco-friendly economy.Meanwhile, the G20 finance and health ministers adopted a joint statement saying equitable and affordable access to vaccines for all is key to overcoming the pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery.The statement also said an action plan will be presented at the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in October, and then again at the G20 leaders' summit in November.