Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell slightly from the mid-100s, but local infections logged triple digits for the third straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 126 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12 a.m. Friday, raising the country's accumulated total to 22-thousand-783.Of the new cases, 109 were local infections while 17 were imported.Community infections have climbed back to triple digits after staying in double digits for three days from September 13.