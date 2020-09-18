S. Korea Sees 126 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases drop slightly from the mid-100s, but local infections logged triple digits for the third straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 126 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12 a.m. Friday, raising the country's accumulated total to 22-thousand-783.Daily cases stayed below 200 for the 16th consecutive day but continued to post three-digit figures for the 36th day.Of the new cases, 109 were local infections while 17 were imported. Community infections have climbed back to triple digits after staying in double digits for three days from September 13.Of the domestic cases, 82 were from the greater Seoul area, including 46 in the capital city, 32 in Gyeonggi Province and four in Incheon.As of Thursday morning, infections related to a Kia Motors plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, rose to 13 and cases in connection to the Severance Hospital in Seoul rose to 46.Meanwhile, the number of virus-related deaths rose by five to 377.