Photo : KBS News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly shown his resolve to assist his successor Yoshihide Suga and his new Cabinet in diplomacy.According to Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Friday, Abe expressed his intent to help Suga's cabinet, possibly in the form of a diplomatic special envoy.Abe, who stepped down earlier this week, reportedly told the paper that he could utilize his close relations and personal friendships with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other state leaders.Abe said he hopes Suga will make progress in a territorial row with Russia and on the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea.Last week, Suga also said he would seek the advice of outgoing leader Abe on foreign affairs, praising Abe's diplomatic skills.