Police Launch Investigation after Minister's Son Files Defamation Complaint

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son, identified by his surname Seo, filed a defamation complaint against a former military official and a local broadcaster for alleging he sought favors during his mandatory military service.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, it summoned a relative of the minister's son, who filed the complaint on his behalf, the previous day for questioning.Quoting former Army Col. Lee Cheol-won, local broadcaster SBS reported that Seo, who served in the Korean Augmentation Troops to the U.S. Army(KATUSA) solicited to be reassigned to the U.S. garrison in Seoul's Yongsan district from the base in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.Lee also alleged that there were a number of requests made asking for Seo to be selected by the military as an interpreter at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Lee added that he had asked families attending a ceremony marking the completion of training, which was also attended by Seo's family, not to seek favors.