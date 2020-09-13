Menu Content

S. Korea's Trade Minister Advances to 2nd Round of WTO Leadership Selection

Write: 2020-09-18 13:42:35Update: 2020-09-18 13:52:36

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee advanced to the second round of the World Trade Organization’s(WTO) selection process for new leadership.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that top WTO officials were expected to announce later in the day that the candidates from Mexico, Egypt and Moldova didn't secure enough support in a first of three rounds of voting.

The remaining five of eight candidates - Yoo and those from Britain, Saudi Arabia, Kenya and Nigeria - will proceed to the second round.

Three out of five candidates will be eliminated next and the new leader is expected to be named through a meeting of member nations by early November at the latest.

During campaigning, Yoo promoted herself as the best pick to help rebuild trust in the multilateral trading system and to normalize the WTO's role in handling negotiations and settling disputes under a multilateral regime.
