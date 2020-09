Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that South Korea will reach the path of peace and unification so long as it doesn't give up hope for dialogue with North Korea.At a meeting with a group of Buddhist religious leaders at his office, Moon mentioned that Saturday will be the second anniversary of the 2018 Pyongyang joint declaration signed by himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The president sought the Buddhist community's support behind peace efforts, emphasizing that the religion has been a "force" for South Korea in overcoming hardships.He also asked for continued cooperation regarding the government's COVID-19 quarantine, thanking the Buddhist community for suspending regular worship and cancelling the Lotus Lantern Festival in the spring for the first time in 40 years.