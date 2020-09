Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office on Friday responded to a petition on its website, calling for the cancellation of the annual Seoul Queer Cultural Festival(SQCF) this month, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In a written response to the petition, which was signed by more than 235-thousand people, the top office said the Seoul city government has announced a decision to extend entry restrictions to Gwanghwamun, Seoul and Cheonggye plazas until October 31.In line with the government's quarantine regulations, the organizers of the festival have decided to hold the 12-day event online starting on Friday.Thanking the public for their sacrifices in overcoming the pandemic, the presidential office vowed to exert additional efforts toward protecting the lives and safety of the South Korean people.