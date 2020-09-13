S. Korean, Vietnamese Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi on Friday and discussed advancing bilateral cooperation.The two sides are known to have exchanged views on COVID-19 responses, developing their strategic partnership and regional and global issues. They also discussed easing entry restrictions to create a fast-track entry procedure for essential business travelers.South Korea's cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), whose chair country this year is Vietnam, was also discussed while Minister Kang asked for Hanoi's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.In her opening remarks, Kang thanked the Southeast Asian country for welcoming her as the first foreign minister to visit since the COVID-19 outbreak started and expressed hope of creating momentum to further advance relations.Kang arrived in Vietnam on Thursday, when she paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. This marks her second overseas trip during the pandemic since visiting Germany last month.