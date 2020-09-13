Minister Calls for Turning Back Inter-Korean Clock to 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday expressed his resolve to resume inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, saying the clock on cross-border ties must be turned back to two years ago.Saturday will mark the second anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration.The minister spoke on Friday at a forum on unification policies hosted by the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation. He said that military tension is easing and day-to-day peace is being maintained between the two Koreas as conflict and crises continue in other parts of the world, including the Middle East and Southwest Asia.He gave credit to the September 2018 joint declaration agreed to by the leaders of the two Koreas.The minister, who took office in July of this year, said the inter-Korean clock has briefly paused with a lack of progress in implementing the summit agreement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.He proposed that the two sides resume dialogue and look for constructive answers together.Lee said if inter-Korean agreements are kept alive through dialogue and trust, the Korean Peninsula will see a future of peace and prosperity, and urged the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation to lead efforts in this process.Lee also unveiled plans to resume visits to the Panmunjeom truce village and reopen an eco trail near the demilitarized zone if the COVID-19 situation stabilizes next month.