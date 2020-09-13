Ex-Justice Minister's Brother Gets Prison Time for Obstruction of Business

Photo : KBS News

The younger brother of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been sentenced to one year in prison over charges linked to a private school foundation run by the family.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday also handed down fines of 147 million won. This marks the second member of Cho’s family to be convicted after the son of his cousin received a four-year prison sentence in June.Cho’s brother was indicted on a number of charges including breach of trust and destruction of evidence. However, the court found him guilty only of obstruction of business in regard to hiring irregularities at the family’s education foundation, Woongdong Academy.He was also accused of taking bribes in exchange for handing over test questions and answers to two people who applied for teaching posts at a school run by the foundation.The prosecution initially requested a six-year prison sentence, arguing that Cho’s brother had inflicted financial losses on the foundation.