Moon Regrets Politicization, Stresses National Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to end the politicization of various issues and called for unity between rival parties.Moon made the remarks during a meeting with local Buddhist leaders at the top office on Friday while answering their concerns over the impact of the government’s drive to root out “evil forces” on national unity.While reiterating the need for the drive, he sympathized with the concerns, saying politics has failed to do its job of fostering cooperation and unity.Moon said deepening bipartisan conflict is leading to the politicization of many other issues, even including quarantine measures against COVID-19, pointing to those refusing to comply with authorities.The president, however, stressed the government’s will to achieve political unity and asked the Buddhist community to play a role in fulfilling what he called “pressing tasks.”