S. Korea Adds 110 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout Friday, raising the total caseload to 22-thousand-893.The number of daily infections has been in triple digits for 37 days since August 14 when a resurgence of the outbreak gripped the greater capital area. The figure has been below 200 for the last 17 days.Of the new cases Friday, 106 were local infections with 90 coming from the metropolitan area, with 38 in Seoul, 41 in Gyeonggi Province and eleven in Incheon.Four imported cases were newly reported, sharply down from 17 the previous day.One of the four was detected upon arrival while the other three patients tested positive during self-isolation.One new coronavirus-related death was reported, raising the death toll to 378.Nearly 200 more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing that total to 19-thousand-970.Over 25-hundred patients are still being treated.