Moon Vows to Enhance Fairness in Youth Day Message

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in vowed Saturday that his government would live up to the standard of fairness demanded by young Koreans.In a ceremony marking the inaugural Youth Day held at the presidential office, Moon said he wants to candidly discuss the issue of fairness in society and promised policy measures that enable young people to achieve their dreams on the foundation of fairness and opportunities.He said that in order to newly establish fairness from young people's perspective, it must be tangibly felt in all areas including employment, education, military service, society and culture.President Moon said the government is making steps toward building an egalitarian society, but young people are still enraged at persisting inequality.The president also promised to step up efforts to eradicate military service-related irregularities, tax evasion and violence in the sports community.He added the government is determined to stabilize the real estate market, protect people who really need to buy homes and suppress speculative investment.Saturday's Youth Day ceremony was attended by young adults of various ages and occupations including K-pop boy band BTS and pianist Lim Dong-hyek.The government designated the third Saturday in September as Youth Day under the Framework Act on Young Adults enacted last month.