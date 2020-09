Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has paid a visit to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.Abe, who stepped down from his position earlier this week due to health issues, tweeted on Saturday that he visited the shrine and notified the souls of the war dead of his resignation. He also posted a photo of himself at the site.This is the first time in over six years that the former prime minister has visited the controversial shrine, the latest visit being December 2013.Located in central Tokyo, Yasukuni honors more than two million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A criminals as determined at the post-war Tokyo trials.