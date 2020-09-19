Politics Rival Parties Mark Inaugural Youth Day

Rival political parties pledged in unison to lead efforts in crafting policies for young Koreans on Saturday, marking the first Youth Day.



Ruling Democratic Party spokesperson Kang Sun-woo said youth policy measures are necessary to guarantee basic rights for all young Koreans so they can map out their own lives and not give up their rights due to livelihood concerns, vowing an all out effort in related policy making and legislation.



A vice spokesperson for the main opposition People Power Party wrote that young people are hurt by unfairness and injustice in society demonstrated through allegations involving current and former justice ministers. The party promised to listen more carefully to young people's voices.



The minor opposition Justice Party's spokesperson vowed all available efforts to establish youth leadership and for young people to play a bigger role in politics.