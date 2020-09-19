BTS Encourages Young Koreans on Youth Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The seven-member K-pop boy band BTS has issued a message of support for young Koreans.BTS attended a ceremony marking the country's very first Youth Day held at the presidential office on Saturday with President Moon Jae-in, the First Lady and other invited guests.This is the first time the group has visited the Cheong Wa Dae.The seven members walked to the podium with their latest hit song "Dynamite" playing in the background. The English-language single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks.They were also wearing badges on their shirts expressing gratitude to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.The seven members read out messages for young Koreans, sharing their success story of rising to the pinnacle of the Billboard chart, which was laced with frustrations, and said they hoped their story could encourage those experiencing difficulties in life.BTS also gave Moon a time capsule named the "Year 2039 Gift." The box will be kept at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History and the contents will be unveiled at the 20th Youth Day in 2039.