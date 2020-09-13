International Russia to Resume Flights to and from S. Korea on Sep. 27

Russia will resume regular flights to and from South Korea from September 27. The resumption comes after flights were suspended in March.



Moscow said the decision was reached during a meeting of the state coronavirus crisis center held Friday.



The government body announced that it decided to resume flights to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus from September 21 and to South Korea from the 27th based on the principle of reciprocity.



Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot is expected to operate a once-a-week flight between Moscow and Incheon.



Russia's entry ban on South Koreans is also expected to be lifted.



Moscow banned the entry of foreign nationals and international flights in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



South Korea never imposed a ban on flights to and from Russia but following Moscow's measure, travel demand plunged and flights were suspended.