N. Korea Stresses Self-reliance in Economy, Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reiterated self-reliance in the economy and national defense despite difficulties from global sanctions, the COVID-19 risk and the damage from heavy rains and typhoons.The Rodong Simnum, the official paper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said on Sunday in a commentary that without economic independence, it is impossible to realize autonomous politics or the task of building a wealthy country with a strong military.The paper then said a strong foundation of an independent economy was behind the North's success in steadily increasing its power despite persistent military blackmails and pressure.The daily said there are still many economic and technical hurdles to get over, but nothing can get in the way of the country's path toward self-reliance.The paper also stressed the importance of self-reliance in national defense, saying that sovereignty and justice cannot be guaranteed without strong power in a world dominated by the rule of power.