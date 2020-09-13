S. Korea's New Defense Chief Hopes Resumption of Inter-Korean Excavation of War Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new defense chief expressed hope that the two Koreas will jointly excavate war remains in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as soon as possible as agreed in the inter-Korean military agreement signed two years ago.Defense Minister Suh Wook voiced hope for the resumption of joint excavation works on Saturday during his visit to Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a key battlefield during the Korean War.Suh said that the inter-Korean military agreement is assessed to have contributed to preventing military clashes and building trust between the two Koreas.While asking troops to maintain staunch readiness postures, the defense minister hoped the two Koreas will jointly excavate war remains in Arrowhead Ridge as soon as possible.Under the military deal signed in September 2018, the two Koreas had agreed to carry out the joint excavation project on Arrowhead Ridge. However, South Korea has carried out the project alone as the North did not respond to calls for joint implementation since the collapsed summit in Hanoi in February 2019.