Recent data showed one in ten South Korean senior citizens had dementia last year and the number of dementia patients in the country quadrupled over the past decade.The Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service unveiled the data on Sunday on the occasion of Alzheimer's Day, which is observed on September 21 of each year in order to raise awareness of the disease.According to the data, 799-thousand South Koreans were treated for the disease last year, increasing more than four times from 2009. The related treatment expenses marked over two trillion won.The number of female patients came to 565-thousand, two-point-four times larger than that of male patients.About 220-thousand patients were aged 85 or older, while some 206-thousand patients were aged between 80 and 84.