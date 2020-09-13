Floods in Yeongsan River Areas Likely to Jump 50% by 2050

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has projected that some local regions will see flooding increase by up to 50 percent by 2050 if the country keeps the current level of greenhouse gas emissions.The Ministry of Environment issued the projection on Sunday, unveiling results of its study on how climate change will increase precipitations and flooding in South Korea.The ministry said that by 2050, the country's flooding is expected to increase by eleven-point-eight percent compared to this year.By region, floods in the Han River areas are forecast to decrease nine-point-five percent, while those in the Yeongsan River areas in Jeolla Province are expected to jump 50-point-four percent.The comparable figure for Seomjin River was about 27 percent, while those for Nakdong and Geum Rivers came to 27 percent and 20-point-seven percent, each.The ministry also said that dams and riverbanks could be flooded about every four years by 2050 due to increased precipitations and flooding.